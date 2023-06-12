Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $3,494,000,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.97. 85,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.99. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $357.02. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

