Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 900 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $57.80. 16,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

