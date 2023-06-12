Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.98. 170,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

