Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA SPMO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.84. 16,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
