Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 168 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.24. The stock had a trading volume of 371,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,924. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

