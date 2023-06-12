Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 196 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 412,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 65,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11,927.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.45. 523,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,664. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $318.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.76 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

