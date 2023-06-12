Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 11,133 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 570,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

