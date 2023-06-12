Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AME stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 142,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,037. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

