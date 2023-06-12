Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

VICI traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $31.86. 1,662,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.