Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. 1,235,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,687. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

