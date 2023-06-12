Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVT. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of IVT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.11. 45,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.34. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

