Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $178.01. 955,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,354. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

