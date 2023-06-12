Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 239,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

