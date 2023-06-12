Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.93. 29,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1223 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

