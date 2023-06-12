Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,314. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

