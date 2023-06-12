Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 367,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

