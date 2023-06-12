Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Welltower stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.16. 1,003,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 352.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

