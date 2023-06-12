Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $346,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,177. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

