Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.4 %

NLY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 2,087,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

