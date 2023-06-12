Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,480,000 after buying an additional 1,948,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.15. 2,048,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,038. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.