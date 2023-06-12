Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,154,219. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

