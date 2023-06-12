Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $404,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

