Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Union by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,105. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

