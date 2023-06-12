Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,950,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 140,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 164,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,303. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

