Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.13. 57,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

