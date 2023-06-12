Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS USHY remained flat at $35.09 during trading hours on Monday. 5,186,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

