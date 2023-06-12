Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $312,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,384 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

RIO traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

