Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $339,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,531 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,580,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

