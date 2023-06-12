Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $401,000 in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,633,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Insider Transactions at ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.05%.

In other ECB Bancorp news, CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $288,460.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

