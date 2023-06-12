Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 109,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 17,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,163. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.