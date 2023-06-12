Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.98. 341,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

