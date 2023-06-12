Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ACWV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 247,103 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

