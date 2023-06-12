Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. 840,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

