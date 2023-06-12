Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,920. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1869 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

