Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKSH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,166 shares of company stock worth $191,106 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

