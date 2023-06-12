Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $50.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,413.73. 95,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,680. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,576.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,492.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

