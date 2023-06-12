Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $747.39. 147,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,492. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.73 and its 200 day moving average is $704.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

