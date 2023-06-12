Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after buying an additional 136,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,717,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 171,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.