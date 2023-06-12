Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 680,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,476. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

