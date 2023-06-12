Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 200,428 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,818. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

