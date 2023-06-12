Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

