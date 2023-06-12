Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 33 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Shares of FICO traded up $16.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $791.30. 42,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,008. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $371.52 and a 1-year high of $800.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $737.29 and a 200 day moving average of $678.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

