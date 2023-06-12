Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 785 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 189,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,697. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.