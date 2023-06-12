Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 896 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IYF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. 33,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

