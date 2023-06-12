Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $301,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,177 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 9,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,926. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

