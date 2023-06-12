Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 163,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 228,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,606. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

