Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.7 %

ICE stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,636. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

