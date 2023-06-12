Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.35. The stock had a trading volume of 255,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.58.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

