Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,297,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $363.91. 780,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,210. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day moving average is $337.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.