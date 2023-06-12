International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.25. 343,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

